TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Insider Activity

TC Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total transaction of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$44.70 and a 52-week high of C$65.39. The company has a market cap of C$63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4244068 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

