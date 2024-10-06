Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $132,152.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,916.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,892 shares of company stock worth $6,536,982. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,347,000 after buying an additional 126,726 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

