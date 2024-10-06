TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

TELUS stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. TELUS has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TELUS by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179,110 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,798,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 1,704,788 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,468,000 after buying an additional 1,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,461,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $345,330,000 after buying an additional 1,438,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

