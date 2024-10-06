TeraWulf’s (WULF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile



TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

