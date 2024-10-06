Tesla’s (TSLA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $310.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $250.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

