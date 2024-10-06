The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $149.49 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $114,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.