The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,130.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,775.25.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,913.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,780.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,500.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,962.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

