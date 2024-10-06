Thomas Bull Sells 154 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $265.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

