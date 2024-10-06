TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TPG traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.24, with a volume of 193410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in TPG by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $3,532,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 430,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 164,845 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TPG by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after acquiring an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,199.91%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

