Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE TCI opened at $27.61 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $238.55 million, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.