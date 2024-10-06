Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.