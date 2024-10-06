TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives $27.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get TWFG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWFG

TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 33.76 and a quick ratio of 33.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TWFG

In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.