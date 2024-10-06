U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.11.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

