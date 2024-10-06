Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1,728.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

