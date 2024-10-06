Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.22.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $236.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.