Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $165.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

