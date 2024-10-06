Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,983.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,592 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,172,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

