Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.69). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,925,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,476 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 901.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 166,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $298,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

