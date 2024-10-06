Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.69). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
