Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $108.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at $20,689,572.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

