VP (LON:VP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.79% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON VP opened at GBX 580 ($7.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 667.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 641.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4,461.54 and a beta of 0.75.

In other VP news, insider Keith Winstanley purchased 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.51 ($26,755.63). 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

