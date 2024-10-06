Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WCN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.53.

NYSE WCN opened at $176.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.06. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,272.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

