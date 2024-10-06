Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 1st

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $31,956.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,129 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $31,956.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $83,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,459 shares of company stock worth $456,448. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.