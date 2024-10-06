Wells Fargo & Company Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $142.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.