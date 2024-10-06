Wells Fargo & Company Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $182.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $167.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

