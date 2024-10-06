Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Peel Hunt

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from C$82.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE WPM opened at C$81.89 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$87.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$81.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.412993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

