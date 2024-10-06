WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WISeKey International’s FY2025 earnings at ($7.72) EPS.
WISeKey International Trading Down 0.9 %
WISeKey International stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.44.
About WISeKey International
