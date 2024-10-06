Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.86.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.77. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.