Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $349.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.64.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.01. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

