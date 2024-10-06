Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $532,700.82 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $532,700.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,022.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Tien Tzuo sold 11,200 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $739,665.55.

On Monday, July 8th, Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zuora by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 9.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

