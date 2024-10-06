Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $432,670.86 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $432,670.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,337.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 473.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,705 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,392,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

