Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.71.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $146.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

