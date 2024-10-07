Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a positive rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.53.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Affirm has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,927,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

