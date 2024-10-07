AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Cybele Negris bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$29,433.50. In other AGF Management news, Director Cybele Negris purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,433.50. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,885 shares of company stock valued at $421,964. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGF.B opened at C$10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.26. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.68. The company has a market cap of C$669.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

