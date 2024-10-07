Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

