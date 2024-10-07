AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.
AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of AMN stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.
