Analysts Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target at $15.59

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

Several brokerages have commented on BTSG. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

