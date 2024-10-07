Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $209.83

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.00.
BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Boeing Trading Up 3.0 %
BA opened at $155.00 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $149.49 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.06. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
