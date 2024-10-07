Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $209.83

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $155.00 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $149.49 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.06. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

