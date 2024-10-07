Analyzing Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and Epoxy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $85.34 million 0.43 -$13.32 million ($0.36) -2.52 Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Epoxy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wag! Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wag! Group and Epoxy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wag! Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 384.85%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Epoxy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group -14.24% -1,880.60% -28.28% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wag! Group beats Epoxy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a smart phone application. It serves as a platform for consumers to find business information, promotions, loyalty programs, and customer reviews. It also offers business owners to promote their products and services to the users. It operates under the Epoxy application brand. The company was founded by David Gasparine on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

