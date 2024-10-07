Analyzing Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $61.38 billion 0.10 $459.40 million $1.17 8.42 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.02) -8.33

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Skeena Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A -100.68% -67.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harmony Gold Mining and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 3 0 0 0 1.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential downside of 51.27%. Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.76%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Skeena Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

