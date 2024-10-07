Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

