ATB Capital Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$58.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.23.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE TRP opened at C$61.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.39.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4244068 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 697 shares in the company, valued at C$41,413.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other news, Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$383,603.50. Also, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697 shares in the company, valued at C$41,413.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.