Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 7th (NASDAQ:AZI)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 7th. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Up 2.1 %
AZI opened at $0.99 on Monday. Autozi Internet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.
About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)
