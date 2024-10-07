Bank of America Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $175.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Shares of ICE opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,921 shares of company stock worth $9,779,862 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $124,508,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

