Barclays Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.24.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,420,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

