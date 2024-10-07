BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. BHP Group has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BHP Group by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,294,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in BHP Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

