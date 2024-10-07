Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa America

Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $112,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

