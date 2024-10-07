BioLargo (BLGO) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BioLargo to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BioLargo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioLargo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1276 1593 46 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 7.20%. Given BioLargo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares BioLargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.00 BioLargo Competitors $6.64 billion $206.77 million 66.99

BioLargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s peers have a beta of 1.78, meaning that their average share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLargo peers beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioLargo

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.