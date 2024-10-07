BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $318,323.22 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $318,323.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,516.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 30th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

