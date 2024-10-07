BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $318,323.22 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $318,323.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,516.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Karole Morgan-Prager also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
