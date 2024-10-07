BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases 18,052.30 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 18,052.30. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at 61,741.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.89 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.52.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.