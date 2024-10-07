BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases 18,052.30 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 18,052.30. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at 61,741.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.89 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.52.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

