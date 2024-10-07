Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLBD. Roth Mkm downgraded Blue Bird from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of BLBD opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

